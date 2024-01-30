Photo Release

January 30, 2024 Escudero grills PI lead convenor: Sen. Chiz Escudero on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 grills the proponents of the signature campaign behind the so-called People’s Initiative (PI) to amend the 1987 Constitution during the Senate inquiry presided by Sen. Imee Marcos as chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation. The Bicolano senator asked People’s Initiative for Reform Modernization and Action (PIRMA) lead convenor Noel Onate to disclose the names of the movement’s supporters and donors who are funding the signature drive, including the P55-million spent for the TV advertisement campaign. The convenors admitted to have received “administrative support” from some congressional leaders and confirmed they have also met with House Speaker Martin Romualdez. (OS Escudero)