Photo Release

January 30, 2024 Fighting for collective democracy: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the opening of the Senate probe on the controversies surrounding the People’s Initiative (PI) campaign Tuesday January 30, 2024, stresses that the issue ultimately affects the collective democracy of Filipinos and not just the Senate’s authority. Hontiveros said the campaign is akin to theft since it seeks to remove the Senate in the system of checks and balances relating to charter change. “ They are attempting to steal our democracy… This is a fight for our collective democracy. Our democracy that, however fragile, continues to sustain us and give us hope for a better future,” Hontiveros said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)