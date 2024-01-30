Photo Release

January 30, 2024 Not against amending the Constitution: Senate President Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says the Senate is not against amending the Constitution. However, he said senators are against the “fake” People’s Initiative (PI) because it would undermine voting processes during discussions of a constitutional change. “I just want to put on record, we have not categorically said no to amendments to the Constitution. As a matter of fact, I met with the President and he said 'let’s discuss the economic provisions and stop this PI.' He told me this yesterday. And I am saying this for the record again, the President said, 'stop this PI, it’s getting out of hand and (instead) focus on discussions on the floor on how we can improve the Constitution through amendments to the economic provisions',” Zubiri said during the Senate inquiry on the signature campaign for People’s Initiative and providing for a system of initiative referendum Tuesday, January 30, 2024. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)