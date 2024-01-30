Photo Release

January 30, 2024 Unmasking the person behind PI: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 moves to subpoena Anthony Abad to appear in the next hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation. Abad is said to be behind the petition that has been gathering signatures for the People’s Initiative campaign nationwide. “We should discuss the matter at hand. It has something to do with the name Anthony Abad whether we should subpoena him or not tomorrow or in the next hearing. We expect a ruling from the chair,” Tolentino said. Committee chairperson Sen. Imee Marcos approved the motion which was also raised by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III and Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. Marcos said Abad was invited to the hearing but failed to show up. The latter, according to the senator, has flown overseas. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)