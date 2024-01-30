Photo Release

January 30, 2024 Overlapping functions?: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks some clarificatory questions regarding Senate Bill No. 2449, also known as the Organizational Reforms in the Philippine National Police (Amending Republic Act Nos. 6975 and 8551), during the period of amendments Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Cayetano wanted to know if police and defense attaches in critical areas abroad where there are a number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), would share overlapping functions. Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, sponsor of the bill, said there would be none since defense attaches would concentrate on defense matters while police attaches would concentrate on police matters. Cayetano suggested the deployment of lawyers instead of police officers to defend OFWs in case of trouble, saying she would study the matter before proposing an amendment. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)