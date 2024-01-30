Photo Release

January 30, 2024 On Comelec’s ‘ministerial’ duty: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva welcomes the decision of the Commission on Elections to suspend all processes relating to People’s Initiative. Villanueva, during the hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation Tuesday, January 30, 2024, said that according to Comelec officials, receiving signature sheets is just a ministerial duty of the agency and yet it definitely suspended the receipt of signatures after 209 out of 253 legislative districts have submitted their signature sheets. “Does this mean that the receipt of signature sheets is not ministerial really on the part of Comelec and that's the reason why Comelec en banc came up with this decision?” Villanueva asked. Comelec chairman George Bautista, who was present in the hearing, said the receipt of signature sheets remains part of the ministerial duty of the commission under Comelec Resolution No. 10650 that covers the guidelines for the people’s initiative. In several Supreme Court decisions, Garcia said that if the duty is ministerial, the Comelec has no discretion but to accept the signature forms. But it does not mean that the Comelec is giving due course to the petition, he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)