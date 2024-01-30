Photo Release

January 30, 2024 Robin fights for PH rights over Sabah: Sen. Robinhood Padilla pushed anew for the Philippines' assertion of its rights over Sabah. During the plenary deliberations on the proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, Padilla noted that Filipinos must not forget the Philippines' claim for sovereignty over Sabah. "We must fight for our claim to Sabah just as we are insistent on our sovereign right in the West Philippine Sea," Padilla said in Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)