Photo Release

January 31, 2024 Next major economic hub: Sen. Grace Poe presides over the Committee on Economic Affairs' public hearing on bills establishing the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. During the hearing, she asked government agencies, communities and other stakeholders for recommendations to address concerns about the proposal. The measure, passed during the 18th Congress, was vetoed in 2022 due to fiscal risks and possible conflict with other agencies' mandates. Poe, who also chairs the Committee on Public Services, described the proposed Bulacan ecozone and freeport as the "next major economic and business hub" outside of Metro Manila that could attract foreign investments and spur development in the country. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)