Photo Release

January 31, 2024 Gatchalian hopes for an acceptable BACSEZFA: Sen. Win Gatchalian raises the need to thoroughly study the veto message of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on House Bill (HB) 7575, which sought the establishment of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (BACSEZFA). This is to ensure that the proposed measure seeking to establish the BACSEZFA will not suffer the same fate. "We have to make sure that we address all the concerns that are in the veto message so that we will come up with a very effective proposed measure that will be acceptable not only for us in the legislature but also on the executive side," Gatchalian said during the hearing of the Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)