Photo Release

January 31, 2024 Ecozone to usher economic growth in Central Luzon: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during Wednesday’s hearing of the Committee on Economic Affairs, January 31, 2024, says the proposals to establish the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport would usher in more development in the province and Central Luzon, and provide jobs to thousands, if not millions, of Filipinos, particularly Bulaceños. Villanueva explained that when they were deliberating on the proposed ecozone during the previous Congress, it was estimated that aside from complementing the construction of the New Manila International Airport, the Bulacan Ecozone could bring in as much as $200 billion in annual export revenues. “The measure that we filed, in particular, is a recalibration of the bill filed in the 18th Congress and introduces new provisions and safeguards to ensure that the creation and operation of the proposed Bulacan Ecozone is within the framework of national development plans, policies, and goals and subject to existing laws, rules, and regulations,” the Majority Leader said. “We hope that with the eventual passage of this measure, this vision will soon become a reality,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)