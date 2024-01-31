Photo Release

January 31, 2024 Bulacan Special Economic Zone to spur growth, development: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri is pushing for the establishment of the Bulacan Special Economic Zone, which he said would spur economic growth and infrastructure development in the area. “It remains a crucial catalyst in attracting investments, creating development and jobs in the area. Once we open it to investments, I think we will achieve seven to eight percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate and bring down unemployment (rate) to 1 percent,” Zubiri said during a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Economic Affairs on the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Act Wednesday, January 31, 2024. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)