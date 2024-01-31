Photo Release

January 31, 2024 Spreading development: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito supports the establishment of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport in a bid to spread out development in the countryside. During Wednesday’s hearing, January 31, 2024 of the Committee on Economic Affairs, Ejercito said airport is not just a mode of transportation but a hub of economic activity. “This has been my advocacy--infrastructure development-- because it will spread out the development, decongest Metro Manila, create opportunities in the countryside, and stimulate economic growth,” Ejercito said. San Miguel Corporation is currently building a new airport in Bulakan, Bulacan. The new airport will cover 2,500 hectares and will accommodate six runways, with a total capacity of 100 million passengers annually. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)