Photo Release

January 31, 2024 PH athletes seek Jinggoy’s intervention in WAP mess: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada inquires into the case of some Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) members currently embroiled in a row with the organization's leadership over the performance evaluation of the coaching staff. Twelve of the coaching staff, purportedly removed by WAP president Alvin Aguilar, have requested Senator Estrada to look into the alleged misconduct of the former in managing the organization. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)