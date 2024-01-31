Photo Release

January 31, 2024 Cayetano fine-tunes PNP Reform bill: Sen. Pia Cayetano proposes amendments to Senate Bill No. 2449, also known as the Philippine National Police Organizational Reform Act, during Wednesday’s plenary session, January 31, 2024. The measure aims to introduce reforms to better equip the institution to handle the challenges of the current times while upholding the rule of law, protecting the rights of citizens, and maintaining public trust. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Social Media Unit)