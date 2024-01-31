Photo Release

January 31, 2024 Prayer for resolve: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa leads the chamber in prayer during plenary session, Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Amid the issues hounding the country, Dela Rosa asked God to strengthen the resolve of the 24 senators as they continue to safeguard the dignity and rights of every Filipino. “If those rights are being threatened, yes, we are more than ready and willing to fight for them. Even at the risk of misunderstanding. Even at the risk of unfavorable public opinion, You’ve assured us that no weapon formed against us shall prosper,” Dela Rosa prayed. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate Social Media Unit)