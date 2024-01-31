Photo Release

January 31, 2024 Maritime Zones: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III interpellates Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2492 or the Maritime Zone Act, during plenary session Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The bill seeks to declare the Philippine’s maritime zones based on the standards set by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and to clarify the geographical extent of the Philippine maritime domain. “Exactly what maritime zones are we expressly mentioning and claiming in this bill?” Pimentel asked. Tolentino explained to Pimentel that the Maritime Zone law would only involve Philippine waters – its territorial seas, contiguous zones, archipelagic waters, and the exclusive economic zone. According to Tolentino, the country’s claim over Sabah is not part of the maritime zone law because the maritime zone law refers only to waters and not territories. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)