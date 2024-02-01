Photo Release

February 1, 2024 Jinggoy wants free medicines to indigent patients in public hospitals: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has introduced Senate Bill No. 1029, which mandates all local government units to allocate a portion of their National Tax Allotment share for the provision of free medicines to indigent patients in their respective localities. This appropriation will be distributed through public hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, or other outlets. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)