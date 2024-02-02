Photo Release



LPPWP Museum inauguration: Senator Cynthia A.Villar leads the inauguration of the Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Museum on Friday, February 2. It coincides with the celebration of the World Wetland Day 2024. The LPPWP Wetland highlights the significant role of wetlands in the environment and lives of our people. The museum serves as educational and conservation hub for visitors to learn the value of this ecosystem. It is the first of its kind in the country. The senator is joined by DENR-NCR Asst.RD Henry Pacis,Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivares, environmental lawyer Atty. Antonio Oposa, Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) Members and some LGU officials from Parañaque and Las Piñas Cities during the inauguration.

******

LPPWP MUSEUM INAUGURATION. Pinangunahan ni Senator Cynthia A.Villar ang inauguration ng Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Museum nitong Biyernes, February 2. Kasabay ito ng pagdirwang ng World Wetland Day 2024. Itinatampok ng LPPWP Wetland ang lahalagahan ng wetlands sa kapaligiran at buhay ng mga tao. Nagsisilbi ang museum na educational at sa mga bisita para malaman ang kahalagahan ng ecosystem na ito. Ang ganitong museum ang kauna-unahan sa bansa. Kasama ng Senador sina DENR-NCR Asst.RD Henry Pacis,Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivares, environmental lawyer Atty. Antonio Oposa, Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) Members at ilang LGU officials mula Parañaque and Las Piñas Cities during the inauguration.