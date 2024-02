Photo Release

February 4, 2024 Gatchalian: 2024 budget allots P300 million for nutritionally at-risk mothers, children: To help address children’s nutrition woes, which affect their performance in school, P300 million has been allocated under the 2024 national budget for evidence-based nutrition interventions during the early years, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN