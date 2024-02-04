Photo Release

February 4, 2024 Tulfo resumes lotto probe: Sen. Raffy Tulfo presides over the continuation of the Committee on Games and Amusement inquiry into the integrity and trustworthiness of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) lotto games on Thursday, February 1, 2024. During the hearing, Tulfo suggested several measures that would help improve the integrity of the games, including changing the assigned person who has access to the root of the lotto system and the immediate declaration of a winner in every lotto draw, if there is any. At present, the PCSO general manager and assistant general manager hold the root access to the system. Tulfo suggested that the access be limited to PCSO Chairman Junie Cua and General Manager Melquiades Robles . (Voltaire F. Domingo/Social Media Unit)