Photo Release

February 4, 2024 Deception in PI signatures?: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the 2nd public hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation (PI) on the alleged pay-offs and misrepresentations in the signature campaign for People’s Initiative held in Davao City Friday, February 2, 2024. Marcos said the gathering of the signatures for People’s Initiative would not have been a problem had it been done properly. “But why was there deception? Why was there ayuda (help) from the government? Why isn’t it (signature gathering) explained well?” Marcos asked in Filipino. Witnesses attested that initiators behind the signature campaign told them people were signing up for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) and other government assistance. (Office of Sen. Imee Marcos/Senate PRIB)