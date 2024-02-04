Photo Release

February 4, 2024 Don’t be afraid to tell the truth: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urges resource persons in the 2nd inquiry of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation on the alleged pay-offs and misrepresentations in the signature campaign for People’s Initiative (PI) not to be afraid and tell the truth. “Don’t be afraid. The innocent have nothing to fear. There is nothing wrong with you if you believed in the promises. I say, you have signed, there is nothing wrong with you, you have nothing to fear. You are the victims here,” Dela Rosa said during the public hearing in Davao City Friday, February 2, 2024. He said the Senate is more than ready to hold accountable those responsible for exploiting the witnesses. (Office of Sen. Ronald “Bato”Dela Rosa/Senate PRIB)