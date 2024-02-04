Photo Release

February 4, 2024 Bayong-All-You-Can: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda distributes 2.5 tons of vegetables to more than 200 Senate employees Thursday, February 1, 2024. The event, dubbed as Bayong-All-You-Can, is part of Legarda’s birthday celebration with the cooperation of the Rural Rising Philippines (RuRi), a non-profit organization that ‘rescue buys’ in areas where there are over-production of fruits and vegetables. Distributed were corn, carrots, puso ng saging, banana, red and white camote, guyabano, cabbage, chico, celery, wombok, onion leeks, raddish, sayote, broccoli, cauliflower, tomato, eggplant, and lettuce. Legarda had launched the Bayong-All-You-Can last February 2023 as part of birthday celebration. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)