February 4, 2024 Duping the public: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go says the people behind the alleged pay-offs and misrepresentations in the signature campaign for People’s Initiative (PI) should be held accountable for duping the public and taking advantage of poor Filipinos by telling them they were signing up for government assistance programs. During the 2nd public hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation held in Davao City Friday, February 2, 2024, Go said any proposals to change the Constitution should benefit the Filipino people, particularly the less privileged. “Do not exploit the weakness of the poor and deceive them to get their signatures for PI. The problem here is that most people did not really understand what they were asked to sign. They did not even explain the content of what was being signed,” Go said in Filipino. He urged the public to withdraw their signatures if they had been deceived into signing the People’s Initiative. Go explained that a People’s Initiative would render the Senate voiceless and remove its ability to guard the interest of the people by not having checks and balances in the government. (Office of Sen. Bong Go/Senate PRIB)