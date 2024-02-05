Photo Release

February 5, 2024 ‘Unless provided by law’: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, during Monday’s public hearing of the sub panel of the Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes February 5, 2024 on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH 6) which proposes amendments to certain economic provisions of the Constitution, seeks clarification from the framers of the 1987 Constitution on the effect of the phrase “unless provided by law” as proposed in (RBH 6). Legarda said the resolution of both chambers is proposing amendments to the three economic provisions of the Constitution which pertain to the nationality requirements for participation in public utilities, basic education and advertising. “What is the effect of the insertion of the clause ‘unless provided by law’... What are your perception, comments or thoughts on this?” Legarda asked. Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr. said RBH 6 is not clear whether it is calling for a constituent assembly (con-ass) or simply trying to pass a law. He said if the resolution seeks to pass a legislation, it will be transmitted to the House of Representatives, which under its Resolution of Both Houses No. 2, seeks to amend practically all the economic provisions of the Constitution. Former Justice Adolf Azcuna said the resolution should not change the wording in the Constitution but suggested to just add the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law.” Both Davide and Azcuna were members of the 1986 Constitutional Convention. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)