Photo Release

February 5, 2024 On Public Service Act: Sen. Grace Poe clarifies that the Public Service Act (PSA) did not intend to change the provisions of the 1987 Constitution. During the hearing of the Subcommittee on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 on Monday, February 5, 2024, Poe said she intends to ask former Supreme Court (SC) justices on their views about Republic Act No. 11659 amid pending petitions on its constitutionality. The senator, having shepherded the PSA during the 18th Congress, said the law, however, was not aimed at revising the country's charter, but rather to address concerns on its economic provisions. "Actually, it is not quite an amendment of the Constitution but rather, a carved out definition of what a public utility and a public service is," Poe, Committee on Public Services chairperson, said. (Senate Social Media Unit)