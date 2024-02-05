Photo Release

February 5, 2024 The Senate stays true to its word: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva highlights the Senate's commitment to exploring amendments to the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, saying this is part of its mandate. During the first hearing of the Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes subcommittee on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 Monday, February 5, 2024, Villanueva said the Senate will conduct exhaustive hearings and not rush the deliberations on the proposed amendments, which will cover economic provisions for public service, advertising and education in the country. “These will be transparent; our people will know what is going on and what we are talking about,” he said. However, Villanueva pointed out that notwithstanding the RBH hearings, the Senate will continue its probe into the anomalies surrounding the recent People’s Initiative (PI), which allegedly involved a signature campaign in exchange for financial assistance. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)