Photo Release

February 5, 2024 House Resolution 1562, an affront to the Senate: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada takes the floor Monday, February 5, 2023, to denounce the adoption of House Resolution 1562 which expresses support for Speaker Martin Romualdez “in the face of intense assault from the Senate in violation of the principles of interparliamentary courtesy.” Estrada implored the leadership of both Houses to break the impasse that stemmed from the heated Charter change (Cha-cha) debate. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)