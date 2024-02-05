Photo Release

February 5, 2024 Senate acting as Constituent Assembly: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks clarification from Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Subcommittee on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH6), which seeks to amend economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution covering Articles XII, XIV, and XVI, on whether the subcommittee is part of Congress in its lawmaking function or as part of Congress acting as a constituent assembly. During the subcommittee hearing on Monday, February 5, 2024, Pimentel pointed out that the Senate has specific rules when acting as an impeachment court and has rules when it is acting as a lawmaking body. However, there are no specific rules when the Senate acts as a constituent assembly or as part of it. In response, Angara said the subcommittee is acting with its constituent power already because it is dealing with amendments to the Constitution.(Senate Social Media Unit)