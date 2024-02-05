Photo Release



Act cautiously on RBH 6: Sen. Chiz Escudero joins his colleagues at the first hearing of the sub-panel of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes to deliberate on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH6) that seeks to review the 1987 Constitution's economic provisions.

Presided by Sen. Sonny Angara, the six-hour hearing heard the opinions and views of several resource speakers that included legal luminaries former Chief Justice Hilario Davide, Supreme Court Associate Justices Adolfo Azcuna and former Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Christian Monsod, who were all framers of the 1987 Constitution. Also present as resource speaker was former Supreme Court Associate Justice Vicente Mendoza.

In his brief statement, Escudero urged his colleagues to proceed with the hearings on RBH 6 “cautiously” and hear out all of the resource persons until the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes submit its report. (OS Escudero/SMU)