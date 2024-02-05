Photo Release

February 5, 2024 Cayetano's checklist: Sen. Pia Cayetano enumerates several problematic factors in doing business in the country that can be addressed without changing the Constitution. During the Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Subcommittee public hearing Monday, February 5, 2024, Cayetano recalled that during a hearing of the Ways and Means Committee, according to the World Economic Forum, there are eight problematic factors in doing business in the country: 1) inefficient government bureaucracy; 2) inadequate supply of infrastructure; 3) corruption: 4) tax regulations; 5) tax rates; 6) access to financing; 7) government instability; and 8) restrictive labor regulations and poor work ethic in national labor force. “None of this requires constitutional change,” Cayetano said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)