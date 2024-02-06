Photo Release

February 6, 2024 Are they genuine?: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Tuesday’s public hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation February 6, 2024, expresses doubt on the authenticity of combatants and the service firearms they surrendered during the decommissioning of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) forces and weapons, which started 14 years ago. During the hearing on Senate Resolution No. 321, Marcos seeks to inquire into the delays and the updated report on the decommissioning process, noting that only 12,000 of the 40,000 former rebels were decommissioned “with much suspicion about their age and their status as non-combatants and the surrender of weapons that were never serviceable in the first place.” Marcos asked: “It is very apparent that this decommissioning is the key to peace and order in the BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) area and there is a need to investigate regarding the delays and the veracity of the decommissioned forces. And the surrenderees, are they actually the combatants that we are after? Are they in fact surrendering genuine service weapons?” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)