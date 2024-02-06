Photo Release

February 6, 2024 Building inclusive, equitable society for perya and security industry: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa presides over the public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Tuesday, February 6, 2024 on Senate Resolution Nos. (SRN) 788, 899 and 921. SRN 788 highlights various instances of misconduct perpetrated by security guards; SRN 899 focuses on examining whether security agencies fulfill their obligations to provide adequate support to their employees following work-related illnesses, injuries or fatalities; and SRN 921 addresses the complaints of perya workers and operators who claim to face ongoing harassment from the Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel despite having obtained the necessary local government permits to operate. “As we strive to build a more inclusive and equitable society, we address, in aid of legislation, the issues being faced by both our security and perya industry,” Dela Rosa said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)