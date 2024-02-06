Photo Release

February 6, 2024 Jinggoy calls for an end to name-calling: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada urges colleagues from the House of Representatives to put an end to the name-calling directed at senators. He notes that the recent tirades against members of the upper chamber have already become personal. “This is also unacceptable to us as members of the Senate,” Estrada told reporters on Tuesday, February 6, 2023, when asked about the continuing verbal tussle among lawmakers over the issue of Charter change. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)