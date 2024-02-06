Photo Release

February 6, 2024 Senate congratulates FIBA Local Organizing Committee (LOC): Senate Honors the Organizations/Individuals Involved in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Hosting The Senate congratulates the FIBA Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the private sector stakeholders and other government agencies for the successful hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. In his sponsorship speech for PSR No. 857, Senator Sonny Angara, who also serves as Chairman of the SBP, took note of the direct and indirect benefits brought about by the Philippines’ hosting of the major sporting event, which contributed to the economy and enhanced the image of the country to the rest of the world. “This is, in a way, a gift that keeps on giving,” Angara said. The Resolution was adopted by the Senate with all its members signifying their intent to be included as co-authors.