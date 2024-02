Photo Release

February 6, 2024 Making bamboo globally competitive: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 2513 or the “Kawayan Act” which seeks to institutionalize the Philippine bamboo industry Tuesday, February 6, 2024. In pushing for the passage of the bill, Revilla noted that the measure will not only enrich and nurture the bamboo industry but will make it globally competitive. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)