Photo Release

February 6, 2024 Expand bamboo industry: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri pushes for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2513 or the Kawayan Act to encourage bamboo planting in the country, accelerate the development of the bamboo-based products and designs and promote bamboo products in the domestic and international markets. In his co-sponsorship speech Tuesday, February 6, 2024, Zubiri said the bamboo industry has pretty much been left to its own devices with little or no government support for research and development. He said the enactment of the bill into law would institutionalize the Philippine Bamboo Development Council to be headed by the Secretary of Trade and Industry and have it lead the nation’s efforts to put the bamboo industry on track to unprecedented development. “Under this bill, we will mandate bamboo industry mechanization assistance—that is, the provision of machinery and equipment, to help heighten the efficiency of bamboo planting and processing. We will also create an integrated bamboo information system, to serve as a database for analyzing growth in the industry. We will set up incentives for the sector, such as exemption from forest charges, cutting and transport permits, and even the payment of rent for public lands used for commercial bamboo plantations,” Zubiri said. Hopefully, the Senate President said, the incentives would encourage more planters and investors to invest in the bamboo industry. Despite limited government support, Zubiri said the Philippines is the sixth largest bamboo exporter in the world. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)