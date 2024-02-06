Photo Release

February 6, 2024 Kawayan Act: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, appeals to his colleagues for full support to immediately pass Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2513 or An Act Institutionalizing the Bamboo Industry Development in the Philippines. In his sponsorship speech, Villar said SBN 2513, or the Kawayan Act, aims to promote and support industries that generate employment especially in rural areas, reduce poverty, foster a sustainable environment, integrate cultural development and mitigate the impacts of climate change. “This legislative effort to develop the Philippine bamboo industry has been pending in this chamber since the 16th Congress. For this purpose Mr. President, I appeal to the esteemed members of this august chamber for your full support to immediately pass this bill,” the senator said. “I believe that it is high time that we finally pass this bill to unlock the full potential of the Philippine bamboo industry and ultimately help uplift the lives of many Filipinos while protecting the environment,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)