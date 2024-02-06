Photo Release

February 6, 2024 In celebration of National Arts Month: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda highlights the importance of understanding Filipino arts and culture as the country observes the National Arts Month. In her privilege speech Tuesday, February 6, 2024, Legarda said the appreciation of arts and culture could foster a deeper understanding and connection to the Filipino identity, as well as the appreciation for the country's natural resources. In line with this, the Senate leader called on Filipinos to patronize eco-friendly and sustainable fashion to reduce dependence on resource-intensive materials. She also pushed for the promotion of the products by Filipino farmers. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)