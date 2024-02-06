Photo Release

February 6, 2024 Putting the PH on the map: Sen. Pia Cayetano thanks the people behind the successful hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and for putting the Philippines on the map. “This opens the door for many more hosting opportunities. It opens up tourism, create jobs and promotes our country,” Cayetano said in her co-sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution No. 857 congratulating and commending the FIBA local organizing committee, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, the private sector and government agencies for the successful hosting of the FIBA World Cup last year. Cayetano, who was part of the team that bid for the hosting of the FIBA World Cup in 2018, said sports gives young people the opportunity to discover their talents and change their future. She said the event contributed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 on good health since it created an interest in being healthy, SDG 4 on education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities since students look forward to playing sports in schools, and SDG 5 on gender equality, among others. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)