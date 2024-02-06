Photo Release

February 6, 2024 Textile Innovation Exhibit: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda leads the opening of the textile exhibit at the 2nd floor of the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Dubbed “KatHABI: A Textile Innovation Exhibit,” the display showcases the latest innovation of locally produced natural textile fibers. Legarda said the exhibit not only represents the collaborative efforts of concerned agencies and sectors, it also highlights the industry’s potential in the country’s socio-economic aspects. “As we witness the fruits of our collaboration on display today, I am filled with hope and optimism for the future of the Philippine textile industry. I am confident that our collective efforts will inspire further advancements and pave the way for a more sustainable, inclusive, and vibrant textile sector,” Legarda said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)