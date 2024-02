Photo Release

February 7, 2024 Gatchalian: Protect children from sexual predators that use AI: Amid the nationwide celebration of the National Awareness Week for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse this second week of February, Senator Win Gatchalian urged the government to counter the threat of artificial intelligence (AI) in exacerbating online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN