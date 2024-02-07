Photo Release

February 7, 2024 Teaching methodology shift: Sen. Nancy Binay scrutinizes the present methodology of teaching in schools as the Committee on Basic Education probes the recent outcome of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Binay pointed out that most students had been used to memorization but tend to forget those lessons after taking their examinations. She said it is high time for teachers to start teaching actual applications of school lessons, especially in mathematics and science, instead of asking learners to memorize their subjects. “It’s difficult to break old habits. The big question is how do we teach our new teachers? Maybe it’s time to revisit and change the curriculum on how we are teaching our teachers as well,” Binay said in Filipino, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. (Voltaire Domingo and Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)