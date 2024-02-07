Photo Release

February 7, 2024 'How do we go up?': Committee on Basic Education chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian invites education officials and stakeholders in a motu proprio inquiry Wednesday, February 7, 2024 to discuss the Philippines' standing in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Admitting he was "pleasantly surprised" that the performance of Filipino learners did not regress despite the effects of the pandemic lockdowns, Gatchalian said the PISA results give the government an opportunity to improve its provision of education to students. The results, he said, could be used to come up with meaningful solutions to the problems facing the country's education sector. "How do we go up? How do we implement solutions so that we will improve learner performance?" Gatchalian said. (Voltaire Domingo and Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)