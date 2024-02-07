Photo Release

February 7, 2024 P100 wage hike bill gains traction in Senate: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sponsors in plenary Wednesday, February 7, 2023, Senate Bill No. 2534 proposing a P100-daily minimum wage increase for private sector workers in the entire country which is seen to benefit over 4.2 million minimum wage earners. From the original proposal of a P150 daily wage hike, Estrada said his Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development recommended a P100 increase as almost all regional wage boards have already responded to the workers’ clamor by ordering an increase ranging from P30 to P90 last year. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)