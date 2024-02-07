Photo Release

February 7, 2024 Proposed law on anti-game fixing: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go says the Committee on Sports is studying a proposal that aims to institute a law against game fixing and promote professionalism in sports. Go, who presided over the public hearing on anti-game fixing, said the bill also proposes stiffer penalties against those involved in game fixing. “We are here to determine how this bill would promote the true spirit of fair play and athletic excellence and to monitor the roles of agencies and organizations to ensure that we attain such objectives for our athletes. I encourage you to always play with dignity,” Go said Wednesday, February 7, 2024. He encouraged Filipinos to go into sports and to stay away from drugs. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)