Photo Release

February 7, 2024 Stiffer penalties vs scammers: Sen. Raffy Tulfo wants to stop all fraudulent activities and alarming scams that have been victimizing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) even as he proposes to impose stiffer penalties against the perpetrators. During Wednesday’s hearing February 7, 2024 of the Committee on Migrant Workers, Tulfo said despite the existence of laws and the hard work of institutions such as the Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the National Bureau of Investigation to stop these nefarious activities, still many OFWs were duped by scammers and illegal recruiters. “We have to protect our fellow Filipinos from these predators. Enough is enough. It is like a broken record hearing scams over and over again. If it is necessary to amend our illegal recruitment laws and increase the penalties, then we should do that. If additional safeguards and monitoring measures be adopted, then we should adopt them. All these fraudulent activities must be aborted,” Tulfo said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)