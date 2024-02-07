Photo Release

February 7, 2024 Estrada bats for stiffer penalties vs game-fixing: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses hope that proposed measures to prohibit game-fixing will finally get the approval of the Senate. Estrada, during the hearing of the Committee on Sports Wednesday, February 07, 2024, stressed that game-fixing had plagued Philippine sports, particularly basketball, for a long time slowly destroying the credibility and integrity of games. “I propose stiffer penalties against perpetrators of game-fixing – longer jail time of up to life imprisonment if the offender is a member of a syndicate and a fine of up to P50 million,” Estrada said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)