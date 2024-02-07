Photo Release

February 7, 2024 Intensify campaign vs illegal recruitment: Deputy Minority Leader Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the public hearing of the Committee on Migrant Workers Wednesday, February 7, 2024, calls for an intensified campaign against illegal recruitment to bring those victimizing hapless Filipinos aspiring to work abroad to justice. While concerned government agencies are going after these illegal recruiters, Hontiveros said the mere filing of charges falls short of achieving justice. “The fight against illegal recruitment should be intensified to bring these perpetrators to justice. We support and encourage Bilateral Labor Agreements with receiving countries, as well as international labor standards and agreements on labor and migration,” the deputy minority leader said. “We must put an end to illegal recruitment, as the chairman said, to ensure that no Filipino is ever again victimized, that no one's hard-earned money is wasted, and that no one's aspirations are stolen,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)