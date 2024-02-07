Photo Release

February 7, 2024 Gov’t should address inflation with urgency: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa says inflation is a reality that needs to be addressed by the government with urgency. During Wednesday’s plenary session February 7, 2024, Dela Rosa co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 2534 or the Wage Increase Act of 2023 which aims to increase the minimum wage rate of all workers in the private sector, whether agricultural or non-agricultural, by P100 a day. “It gives me great honor and pride to take part in furthering this noble cause of directly aiding our countrymen’s life through a legislated wage increase. This undertaking will somehow ease the financial burden of several of our people who continue to make ends meet,” Dela Rosa said. “I am very fortunate to belong to an institution that has always been sensitive to the plight of the ordinary Filipino. The Senate, through this legislation, has committed itself to not only decrease the suffering of our people but also end it,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)